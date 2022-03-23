Mary Louise Miller, 66 entered into rest on March 16, 2022.
Ms. Miller grew up in East Tennessee and has lived in Augusta, Ga for the past 30 years. She worked at Century 21 Larry Miller Realty office as a Real Estate Broker and also the Relocation director. Ms. Miller was humorous, and always kept people laughing.
Ms. Miller is preceded in death by her parents, Clifford Miller and Peggy Gregory. Survivors include her brother, Larry Miller (Donna); nephew Jerry Morgan (Billy White); niece Kelli Pierson (Trip); great nephew Drew (Wesley); great nephew Jamie (Emily) Pierson; and great-great nephew Lennon Pierson and several other nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.
Funeral services will be held at 12 pm on Monday, March 21, 2022 at the Columbia Road Chapel of Elliott Sons Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on hour prior at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Roselawn Cemetery in Johnson City, TN. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.