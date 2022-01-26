JONESBOROUGH - Mary Louise Gregg, 70, of Jonesborough went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 23, 2022. She was surrounded by her children and Sweet Sister by her side. She was born on September 21, 1951 in Roan Mountain to the late John Henry and Bertha Harrison Presnell. She was a loving wife of 49 years and was a wonderful Mother and grandmother. Mary loved her Jesus and she was a member of the True Gospel Baptist Church. She enjoyed listening to her brother preach on the radio and her tablet, reading her bible, cooking, baking and most of all she was proud of her Strawberry Freezer Jam. She is proceeded in death by her Loving husband Leroy Gregg, granddaughter Angel Higgins “Gibson “and five brothers and 3 sisters: Lloyd Presnell, Alden Presnell, Richard Presnell, David Presnell, Steve Presnell, Margaret Acres, Hazel P. Berry and Elwanda Carver.
Survivors include her Dog, Scout, her children Melissa and Jason Killen, Becky and Randall Neece, Eddie and Brenda Keplinger, Lewis Keplinger, and Lahoma Clark; Several grandchildren and Great grandchildren. Her loving Sister Vanessa Luttrell, Rev. Dean (Patsy)Presnell, Harold Presnell, Mack Presnell, Mike (Barbara) Presnell, Gene Presnell and Ancel (Essie) Presnell, and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be conducted at 7p.m. Friday, January 28, 2022 at Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Dean Presnell and Mack Presnell, officiating. Jason Flisch will be doing the eulogy. Music will be provided by Mike Presnell, soloist. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5-7 p.m. The Graveside Service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active Pallbearers will be Jason and Melissa Killen, Eddie Keplinger, Lewis Keplinger, Erica Killen, Curtis Neece, and Jason “Melvin” Flisch. Honorary Pallbearers are: Nevaeh Nicole Gibson, and Little Randall Neece, Vanessa Luttrell, Amanda and Legend Luttrell “to whom Mary was more than an Aunt, “She was Nana to them”. Family and Friends are asked to meet at Memorial Funeral Chapel at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 29, 2022 prior to the graveside service. Condolences may be sent to the family at our website: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Gregg Family.