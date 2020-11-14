COOKEVILLE - Mary Louise Campbell Bowman, 82, Cookeville, TN passed away Thursday November 12 at her residence. A native of Johnson City, she was a daughter of the late James and Learly Byrd Campbell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters: Margaret Nave and Maxine Carver and two brothers: Jerry and Joe Campbell.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law Michael and Marsha Bowman and grandsons Brian, Justin and Austin Bowman, all of Cookeville. In addition, she is survived by two brothers: Harold and Zelma Campbell, Johnny and Marie Campbell; and 3 sisters: Matilda “Sue” and Bob Gregg, Marlene and Charlie Ferguson, Melinda and Jeff Pierce; several nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 12 Noon Tuesday, November 17 at Memorial Funeral Chapel with the Pastor Dean Presnell, of True Gospel Baptist Church, officiating. Active Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 11a.m.- Noon prior to the
service. Interment will follow at the Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Due to the COVID 19
pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site: www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Bowman Family.