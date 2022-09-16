ELIZABETHTON - Mary Louise (Allen) Lindsay, age 90, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Sycamore Springs Assisted Living Community in Elizabethton. Mary was born June 18, 1932, the daughter of Isaac and Lottie Kyker Allen. In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Reverend James W. Lindsay, on June 27, 2019 after 64 years of marriage; and a brother, Robin Etheridge Allen.
Mary had a passion for music and was known to be kind and compassionate. She loved her family, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Mary graduated from Cocke County High School in 1950, and Carson-Newman College in 1954. She taught at Westside and T.A. Dugger Schools for 25 years and earned a Master’s Degree in Education from ETSU in 1989.
Mary was member of Pinecrest Baptist Church where she played piano as long as her health allowed. As a pastor’s wife, she served faithfully in churches across Tennessee and welcomed many students and missionaries into her home.
Mary leaves behind three daughters, Robyn Wilson and husband Mark of Kingsport, Laura Norris and husband Mike of Elizabethton and Sarah Preston and husband Rob of Athens; three grandchildren, Chris Wilson and wife Melissa of Blountville, Beth Hobbs and husband Chris of Kingsport and Lindsay Williams and husband Gabe of Elizabethton; and her great-grandchildren, Callaway and Laurelei Williams, Nolan and Nash Wilson, and Liam and Annaleigh Hobbs.
A service to celebrate the life of Mary Louise (Allen) Lindsay will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, September 18, 2022 in the Chapel of Peace at Tetrick Funeral Home of Elizabethton with Reverend William Swafford officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM in the funeral home chapel prior to the service on Sunday. The service will also be livestreamed from the Chapel. To view the livestream, simply visit Mary’s obituary page on our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com and click the link at the top of the page. The service will start promptly at 2:00 PM on Sunday.
The committal and entombment will follow in the Mausoleum of Peace at Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Our family would like to express our sincere thanks to the staff and caregivers at Sycamore Springs Assisted Living Community, Amedysis Hospice, and Hillview Health and Rehabilitation Center for the kindness and care shown to Mary during her illness.Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Mary Louise (Allen) Lindsay.