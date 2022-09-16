ELIZABETHTON - Mary Louise (Allen) Lindsay, age 90, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at the Sycamore Springs Assisted Living Community in Elizabethton. Mary was born June 18, 1932, the daughter of Isaac and Lottie Kyker Allen. In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her husband, Reverend James W. Lindsay, on June 27, 2019 after 64 years of marriage; and a brother, Robin Etheridge Allen.

Mary had a passion for music and was known to be kind and compassionate. She loved her family, her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren. Mary graduated from Cocke County High School in 1950, and Carson-Newman College in 1954. She taught at Westside and T.A. Dugger Schools for 25 years and earned a Master’s Degree in Education from ETSU in 1989.

