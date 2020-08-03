ELIZABETHTON - Mary Lou Wetzel, age 74, of Elizabethton, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 from the Johnson City Medical Center. Mary Lou was born in Elizabethton to the late George N. Wetzel and Ella Grace Clemmons Wetzel. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Tom and Fred Wetzel; and a niece, Lori Peters.
Mary Lou had a love of children and family and worked for thirty-seven years teaching kindergarten. She taught at Valley Forge Elementary for 1 year and Cloudland Elementary 36 years before retiring. She was a member of Grace Baptist Church and loved her church family and friends. Mary Lou was a member of DAR, Retired Teachers Association of Elizabethton/ Carter County Schools and loved to read and being involved in her family gatherings. She enjoyed watching all the children grow and play and was always sending cards to those who needed to be uplifted. She cared deeply about her community.
Those left to cherish her many wonderful memories include her sister, Anna Sue Peters; a sister-in-law, Lois Wetzel; her nieces, Kim Pless, Kerrie Sluder, Leslye Culbert, Julie Malone and Jada Wetzel; her nephews, Tommy Wetzel and Fredric Wetzel; great nieces, Katie Robinson, Brilee Culbert, Carolina Malone, Kalea Wetzel, Ryla Wetzel and Violet Wetzel; great nephews, Will Robinson, Bo Pless, Ethan Sluder, Reece Bradford, David Bradford, Hayden Culbert, Evan Sluder, Sam Bradford, Caleb Malone, Frederic Cash Wetzel, and Connor Malone. Several other very special cousins and a multitude of neighbors and friends also survive.
A graveside service to celebrate Mary Lou’s life will be conducted at 9:00 AM on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Reverend Travis Tyler, officiating. Music will be provided by Kim Pless and Brilee Culbert. Active pallbearers will be Bo Pless, Reece Bradford, David Bradford, Hayden Culbert, Sam Bradford, Ethan Sluder, Evan Sluder, Eddie Pless, Brent Sluder, Josh Malone and Brian Culbert. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 8:15 AM on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.
The family would like to request, in lieu of flowers please give money in memory of Mary Lou to the Grace Baptist Church library. As a teacher she taught countless children to read. Because of her great love of reading and for children, the family requests those who would like to please donate a monetary donation earmarked for school supplies to Carter County Schools’ Cloudland Elementary her school where she served and worked until her retirement.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit Carter County wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the visitation / funeral service are required to wear a mask/ and or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations will be observed.
