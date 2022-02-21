ERWIN - Mary Lou Stinson Vance, age 75, of Erwin, passed away on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Johnson City Medical Center. A native of St. Paul, VA, Mary is a daughter of the late Cletis Taylor and the late Emily (Holley) Sabo. She was a member of Trinity Free Will Baptist Church and enjoyed reading, crocheting and working Search-A-Word puzzles. She loved talking to friends and family. In addition to her parents, Mary is preceded in death by her step-father: Alex Sabo; grandparents: Robert and Mary Holley and John and Elizabeth Taylor; and step-son: Justin Vance.
Mary Lou Stinson Vance has left behind to cherish her memory: husband: Sam Vance; daughter: Shelia Stinson; step-son: Jason Vance and wife, Jennifer; step-grandchildren: Audrey Vance, Colton Vance, Hazel Vance, Taylor Vance, and Brennon Vance; daughter-in-law: Danielle Holbrook Vance; and several cousins.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Mary Lou Stinson Vance in a funeral service to be held at 4:00 pm on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at Trinity Free Will Baptist Church. Pastor Larry Stinson will officiate. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 2:00 pm and will continue until service time at Trinity Free Will Baptist Church. A graveside committal service will be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, February 25, 2022 in Temple Hill Memorial Park, Castlewood, VA. Those who wish to attend the committal service should meet at Temple Hill Memorial Park by 12:50 pm for the service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin . These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Mary Lou Stinson Vance through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.