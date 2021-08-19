Mary Lou Grindstaff Haun, who loved to be called “Momma” by her kids, departed her loving family on August 12, 2021.
Mary Lou was born in Johnson City, TN on February 10, 1947, to Pearl Tipton Grindstaff and Ray Benton Grindstaff.
Mary Lou was mother to Rex Grindstaff, Jennifer Williams, Richard Haun and Randy Haun with love and devotion in Johnson City, TN.
Mary Lou was retired. She enjoyed spending time with friends, crafting and doting on her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Her family was her greatest joy.
She is survived by her children Rex, Jennifer, Richard, Randy (Leigh) grandchildren Shae Allen, James (T.J.) West (Maddi), Gabe Grindstaff, Gracie Grindstaff, Megan Haun and Jake Haun, great grandchildren Atticus and Warner West. She also loved and was loved by her nieces and nephews.
Aside from the children, Mary Lou is survived by her siblings Sarah Lee Tipton, Gail Lawson, Sandra Hamilton, and Allen Grindstaff. Mary Lou was preceded in death by her parents and brothers R.B. Grindstaff, Dale Grindstaff and sister Wanda Beals.
A celebration of life will be held Friday, September 3rd, 2021, at The Barn at Boone Falls Reserve, 1770 Old Gray Station Rd., Johnson City, TN from 5-8.
In lieu of flowers please make donations to the charity of your choice in Mary Lou’s name.
Doak-Howell Funeral Home is serving the family.