ELIZABETHTON - Mary Lou Arnett Brewer, 90, Elizabethton, passed away Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at her residence. A native of Carter County, she was a daughter of the late Andy & Alma Caroline Banner Arnett. She was of the Methodist Faith. She was a member of Butler Chapter # 218 Order of Eastern Star. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband William B. “Bill” Brewer who passed away July 28, 2002, by two sisters: Lillie Mae Ellis and Frances Arnett and one brother: Tivis Arnett.
Survivors include her daughter & son-in-law: Rosemary & Tony Clabo, Johnson City. Her Grandson: Joshua Clabo and fiancée Sarah. Her Granddaughters: Lynsey Bernard & Husband Stephen and Jennifer Clabo. Her Siblings: Pauline Barnett, Jonesborough, Grace Cobb, Calumet, Illinois, Thelma Mullins & Husband Larry, Valparaiso, Indiana, Earnest Ray Arnett & Wife Myrna, Hampton, Jack Arnett & Wife Delores, Elizabethton, James Arnett & Wife Carol, Thomasville, North Carolina, Charlie Arnett & Wife Joyce, and Donald Arnett & Wife Becky, all of Roan Mountain, several special nieces and nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section). Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends 3 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 12, 2022 in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 9:50 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Brewer family