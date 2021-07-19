JONESBOROUGH - Mary Lois Martin Saylor, 94, Jonesborough, died Saturday, July 17, 2021, at her home with her family by her side.
Mary Lois was a native of Limestone and a lifelong Washington County resident. She was a daughter of the late Rollie Franklin and Willa Helen Goodman Martin.
Mary Lois was a homemaker and the wife of a lifelong farmer. She was an active member of Boones Creek Christian Church, where for many years, she taught a youth “C.E.” Bible class, was a member of the Homebuilder’s Sunday School Class, the Quilting Ladies and former longtime secretary of the Women’s Missionary Society.
In addition to her parents, Mary Lois was preceded in death by her husband of seventy-five years, Paul K. Saylor, in 2020, three brothers, Ray, Jim and Paul Martin, two sisters, Ruth Hagy and Susie Jenkins.
She is survived by her son, Charles Kenneth Saylor and wife Kathy, Jonesborough; her daughter, Nancy Ellen Saylor Cox and husband Kyle, Jonesborough; two grandsons, Dusty Saylor and wife Michaela, and Tyler Edwards; several nieces and nephews, including special niece Tonia Ferguson; her special friend and last surviving female school mate, Lucille Cody.
The family would like to thank caregivers Judy Cantwell, Keri Roberts, Cindy Northern, Joan Smith and Monica Smith, and hospice nurse Lee Mounts, for the excellent care given to Mary Lois as her health declined.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 2:00 P.M., from the Sanctuary of Boones Creek Christian Church, with David Clark, Minister, and Dick Morris, Jr., Minister, officiating.
Graveside committal service will follow in Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Mark Clark, Charles Cash, Jackie Ferguson, Freddie Jones, Mike Saylor, Gippy Martin, Lee Mounts and John Martin. Honorary pallbearers are Larry Garst and Jim Adkins.
The family will receive friends Wednesday prior to the service from 12:00-2:00 P.M. at the church.
Those who prefer to make memorial donations in Mary Lois’s name may do so to Boones Creek Christian Church, 2684 Boones Creek Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored serve the Saylor family.
(928-6111)