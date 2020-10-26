4/1/1936 – 10/25/2020
Mary Leona Hughes McInturff
Mary “Lee” passed away peacefully at her home Sunday October 25,2020. She was born in Avery County, North Carolina and lived most of her life in Johnson City, Tennessee.
Lee was preceded in death by her beloved husband J.d “Dave” McInturff, her son Steven Dale McInturff, her parents Donald and Odie Hughes and her brother Alan Hughes.
Lee is survived by her son Donald Scott McInturff, granddaughters Nikki Shell and Melanie Baker, grandson David McInturff, several great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews and her brothers Bobby, Ken and Mike Hughes.
Lee was a loving mother and homemaker. In her younger years, she was involved and very passionate about local politics.
A celebration of life for Lee is to be announced.