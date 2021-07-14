JOHNSON CITY - Mary Lee “Tweed/Barnette” Campbell, age 79, Johnson City, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday July 13, 2021, at her residence with family by her side. She was a native of Lex, West Virginia and the daughter of the late Glen E. Tweed and Oda Kate Grindstaff. Mary worked in textile, banking and property management occupations before retiring.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Gary Campbell, her stepfather, Marsh Miller, sister, Katie Wallace and brothers, Charles and Mickey Grindstaff.
Survivors include her daughter, Diana Petty and husband Ray of Johnson City; sons, Charles Barnette, Jonathan Barnette and wife Mary of Jonesborough, Stephen Barnette of Johnson City; sisters, Bea Boswell and husband Don of Scottsburg, IN, Linda Chandler and husband Tony of Watauga; a brother Larry “Bo” Grindstaff and wife Evy of Johnson City; 13 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.
The Memorial Service for Mary will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, July 18, 2021 in the East Parlor of Appalachian Funeral Home with Chaplain Doug Hinshaw officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00-2:30 p.m. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
