Mary Lee Rogers, born August 23, 1944, circled in love by her family, went to a place of rest on Monday, November 16, 2020. Mary Lee was of Baptist faith and was loved by many. In addition to her parents, Roxie and John Wilson, Mary was preceded in death by her daughter, Tammy Rogers Broyles, brother, Troy Wilson, and niece Wanda Wilson.
Mary Lee Rogers leaves behind to cherish her memory: Husband of 58 years: Russell Rogers
Sons: Timothy Rogers and wife Carolyn; Travis Rogers and wife Rebekah;Jonathan “Frank” Rogers and wife Julie, Adopted son: Keven Bagley;Daughters: Tina Presnell and husband Wayne; Son-in-law: Mark Broyles; Grandchildren: Jennifer Blankenship, Preston Rogers, Timothy “Jake” Rogers, Jeremiah Rogers, Tammy Williams, Katlyn Rogers, Michael Rogers
Great Grandson: Urijah Rogers; Sisters: Christine Hensley, Dorothy Hughes,Ida Broyles; Brother: Johnny Wilson;Several nieces and nephews
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Mary Lee Rogers in a graveside committal service to be held at 1:00 pm on Friday, November 20, 2020 at Bumpass Cove Cemetery, with Elmer Beaver officiating. Those wishing to attend the service should meet at the cemetery at 12:50pm
Serving as Pall bearers will be: George Leonard, Jason Pickle, Adam Wilson, Raymond Wilson, TA Wilson, Jacob Williams, Brandon Tittle, Steve Bettis, Bricen Roberts.
These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Mary Lee Rogers through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.