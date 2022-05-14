JOHNSON CITY - Mary L. Stapleton, age 87, of Johnson City, Tennessee went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, May 11, 2022 at her residence. Mary was born June 25, 1934 in New Bedford, Massachusetts to the late Aloysius and Louisa (Peddar) Smith. In addition to her parents, Mary was also preceded in death by her daughter, Mary Ellen Stapleton Seitzinger.
Mary was a very outgoing, vibrant and active lady. She was a wonderful homemaker to her husband and children and loved taking care of her children until they left home. She had been employed as an LPN at Appalachian Christian Village and always received the highest accolades from her fellow coworkers and her patients. Mary was a United States Navy veteran having served in the Korean Conflict. She was a member of St. Elizabeth Catholic Church for the past 25 years. Mary was also a member of the Senior Center, Meals on Wheels Program and the Second Harvest Food Program until her health permitted her from participating. She enjoyed playing pickle ball, working crosswords, playing solitaire, working jig saw puzzles and walking.
Those left to cherish Mary’s wonderful memories include her husband of 64 years, James Stapleton of the home; her son, Jimmy (Debbie) Stapleton of Richmond, Virginia and their children, Sara (Abdullah) and her daughter Nadia Abdulla Al-Breiki of Kuwait and Becky Stapleton of Richmond, VA, her son Mike Stapleton and his son, Michael Stapleton both of Johnson City and her son, Tom (Allison) Stapleton and their sons, Tanner Stapleton and Ethan Stapleton all of Blountville.
A Mass to celebrate Mary’s life will be conducted at 12:00 pm on Monday, May 16, 2022 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Father Dennis Kress officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 am until 12:00 pm on Monday prior to the service at the church.
The graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 pm on Monday, May 16, 2022 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery (Historic Section). Military honors will be conducted by the United States Navy. Active pallbearers will be selected from sons and grandsons. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:50 pm.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the healthcare staff and support staff that has provided care and support over the last 2 ½ years
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers may make donations to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 in memory of Mary L. Stapleton.
Words of comfort can be sent to the family through our website, www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Home-Riverside Chapel, 211 North Riverside, Elizabethton, TN 37643 (423) 542-2232 is honored to serve the family of Mary Louise Stapleton.