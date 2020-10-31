March 30, 1925 - October 28, 2020
JOHNSON CITY _ Mary, age 95 of Johnson City, Tennessee went to be with the Lord on October 28, 2020 at Johnson City Medical Center. Born and raised in Boones Creek, she was the daughter of the late William and Naomi (Rutledge) Simpson.
Mary was a long-time member and Matron of New Zion Faith Center. She was passionate about reading her bible, enjoyed singing in the choir and playing hymns on her keyboard. She also loved to write poems. The people who had the pleasure of knowing her will remember her most for the way she made them laugh and having the biggest heart. She loved her family and we all love her. She will be greatly missed. Mary was formally employed at Memorial Hospital, Northside Hospital, and retired from Mother Goose Daycare.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by the father of her children Arthur Livingston, husband William Payton Brown Jr., brother William Simpson Jr, daughter Pamela (Livingston) Vaughn, daughter in law Audrey (Sams) Livingston, son in law James Banks, and Great Grandson Tajai Livingston.
She is survived by her children: Sylvia Banks, Linda (David) Workman, Anthony Livingston, Audrey (Carmelita) Livingston, Angela (Arthur) Sanders, and Saundra (Anthony) Fisher.
She is also survived by grand children: Sharron Livingston, James Banks, Marchelle (Nathaniel) Fields, Keilan Livingston, Chikenia Livingston, Arthur Sanders Jr., Glen Livingston, Dustin Livingston, Selicca Livingston, William Livingston. Great grandchildren: T’onna Livingston, Tyra Livingston, Forrest Livingston, Kiani Livingston, Jadon Ringersma, Michaela Mosley, Tahjai Anderson, Nathaniel Jackson, Keidrian Livingston, Brenen Mosley, Sierra Livingston, Jamar Livingston, Xavier Cooper, Jordan Cooper, Braylon Cooper, Mary Sanders, Noah Livingston and Kelsie Livingston
A special thank you to the care givers at Avalon Hospice: Pandora Garcia, Lora Smith and Krista Gray, Chaplin Gary. Friends Sharon Shade, Jean Williams, Donna Shepard, Stephanie Street, Johnna Robbins, Alfreda Mcphail, Chris and Virginia Rhea. Special cousins Paul Rutledge, Lawrence Hale and Carolyn Yett.
Receiving of friends will be from 12:00pm-1:00pm Tuesday November 3, 2020 at the Birchette Mortuary Chapel, Officiated by Pastor Earnest E. Widby. A Graveside service will be held at 2:00 at the Mountain Home National Cemetery. The family will hold a private memorial service.
Professional Services provided by Birchette Mortuary Inc. 219 E. Millard St. Johnson City, TN. 423-926-6013 Birchette Mortuary