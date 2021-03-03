JONESBOROUGH - Mary L. Lukianoff, 95, Jonesborough, passed away Monday, March 01, 2021, at her residence.
Mary was born in Erwin to the late Francis M. and May Stevens Whitlock.
Mary was the principal’s secretary for 26 ½ years at Unicoi County High in Erwin for many years before retiring in 1985.
She was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Johnson City.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband in 2003, John Lukianoff; and five brothers, Frank, Hubert, Harold, Bill and Don Whitlock.
Survivors include: one daughter, Mary Lee Boshell and her husband Curtis, of Charlotte; one son, Michael Lukianoff, of Jonesborough; three grandchildren, Christopher Gillentine, of Charlotte, Jon Michael Lukianoff and his wife Mary, of Bluff City, and Brandon Lukianoff and his wife MJ, of Bluff City; one great grandchild, Marissa Lukianoff; and several nieces and nephews.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Lukianoff family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Lukianoff family. (423) 282-1521