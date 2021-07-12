Proverbs 31:30(b)-31
A woman who has respect for the Lord should be praised. Give her honor for all that her hands have done. Let everything she has done bring praise to her at the city gate.
Mary L. Ford Collins, 90, Johnson City, died Sunday, July 11, 2021, in the Johnson City Medical Center, with family by her side.
Mary was born in Fordtown and was a lifelong resident of Washington County. She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Cleo Isenburg Ford.
Mary was a member of Grandview Christian Church. She was very involved in church. Mary attended Church and Community Sunday School Class, was a member of Friendship Circle, volunteered at Two4Two ministry, and served in the Nursery Ministry for over 40 years. She was a volunteer at the Senior Center where she was also a member of The Musical Voices. Mary was a homemaker and had a servant’s heart. She took care of and raised her children, grand-children, brothers, sisters, nieces, and nephews. Mary also enjoyed working at Honey Baked Ham as a holiday employee.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Thomas E. Collins, brothers, Blaine Ford, Hollace Ford, Jake Ford, Abijah Ford, sisters, Phyllis Smith and Barbara Bare.
Mary is survived by her three daughters, Kathy Saylor and husband Ken, Karen Corpening and husband Darrell, Carol Garrison and husband Stephen; grandchildren, Kim Corpening of Charlotte, NC, Kelly Mustain and husband Matt of Panama City Beach, FL, Thomas Garrison and wife Ericha, Alex Garrison, Dusty Saylor and wife Michaela; great grandchildren, Ryan Dooley, Will Mustain, Gretchen Dooley, Evie Mustain, Maisy Garrison, Jack Garrison, Annie Garrison; brothers, Kenneth Ray Ford and wife Bertha, Dale Ford and wife Joyce, Dennis Ford and wife Joan, Mike Ford and wife Jan; sisters, Donna Pruitt and husband David, June Gibson and husband Tim; two special sisters-in-law, Evelyn Ford and Jewell Collins.
The funeral service will be conducted Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at 7:30 P.M. in the sanctuary of Grandview Christian Church, 300 University Parkway Johnson City, TN 37604, with Aaron Wymer, officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 6:00 P.M. till the service hour in the sanctuary.
The graveside committal service will be held Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 9:00 A.M. in Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Bob Hall Jr., Steve Wright, Darrell Corpening, Stephen Garrison, Ken Saylor, Thomas Garrison, Alex Garrison, Logan Wright, Ryan Dooley, Will Mustain, and Dusty Saylor. Those who wish to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 8:50 A.M.
In-lieu-of flowers donations can be made to the Children’s Ministry at Grandview Christian Church.
The family would like to say a special thank you to Dr. Zack Pearson, all of her friends at Musical Voices, and the Senior Center, and Dennis, who never failed to call and check on her. Special friends, Velma, Ginger, and Grace in Heaven.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Johnson City, is honored to serve the Collins family. (928-6111)