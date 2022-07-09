JOHNSON CITY - Mary Kirby Frazier of Johnson City, Tennessee, died on July 1, 2022.
A native of Knoxville, Mary was the daughter of the late Austin and Bess Kirby. She was also predeceased by her husband, Robert B. Frazier, Jr. in 2017, as well as her two brothers.
Mary is survived by one son, Robert Frazier III, of Duluth, Georgia.
Her son wishes to thank the staff at The Courtyards Senior Living for their compassionate and loving care of his mother for the past several years. They worked miracles during the hardships of the pandemic.
The wonderful staff at Amedysis Hospice provided excellent end of life care. Their professionalism and genuine concern were outstanding.
Mary was a long-time member of Central Baptist Church and the Esther Sunday School Class. The cards, calls and visits from her church family meant so much to her.
A heartfelt thanks also goes to devoted friends Mary and Mark Andrews, Doris and John Barnes, Judy Salsbury, Dr. Steve and Shirley Dale, Dr. James Dismuke, Gloria Peters, and Susan Micklon, They have been angels in such a long, difficult time.
A private burial service was held at Mountain Home National Cemetery, Mountain Home, Tennessee.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services 3001 Peoples Street Johnson City, TN 37604 (423-610-7171) is honored to serve the Frazier Family.