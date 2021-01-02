JOHNSON CITY - Mary Katrina Painter, 73, daughter of the late R. “Ray” Painter & Mary Nell Gregg Painter, lifelong resident of Johnson City and member of First Christian Church of Johnson City where she served as librarian for several years, “slipped into the peace of our heavenly father’s arms and the company of her heavenly family” from JCMC on Monday 12/27/20 after a battle with a rare form of cancer for most of 2020.
Katrina “Tinnie” graduated from Science Hill School and her working career was nearly equally split as office manager for B&R/Kent Co, and Bradley Machine/B&J investment. The surviving family recognizes and appreciates the love & kindness shown by the Bradley family to Katrina over the last 25 years.
Katrina was proceeded in death by parents and a younger brother, R “Bobby” Painter in a tragic fire accident 60 yrs ago. Only remaining known relatives are from her mother’s Gregg side of the family. Cousins remaining to cherish her memories are; James “Buddy” Gregg & Nancy Wantland of Atlanta, Marie Gregg, Mike Gregg of Tampa Bay area, Sam Widener of Johnson City, TN, Allen Jones of CA., Keith Noel of DL, Carol Smith of IL, Beverly Wnnemacher of IN, John Noel of IN, Jeff Noel of KY. & Peggy Street of Johnson City, TN.
Katrina will be placed at Monte Visa Burial Park beside her immediate family. The remaining family will hold a private graveside memorial service, and family reunion at later, safer date.
A scholarship fund has been established to aid the education of Ministerial Ministries Students at Johnson University. Anyone wishing to contribute and celebrate Katrina’s memory with an eternal lasting memorial, please forward funds payable to Johnson University and send to: Development Office, 7900 Johnson Drive, Knoxville, TN 37998-0001 & designate for “Mary Katrina Painter Scholarship Fund”.
