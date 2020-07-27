ROANOKE, VA - Mary Kathleen (Hughes) Hilton, 91, Roanoke, VA formerly of Johnson City, TN entered into rest Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, VA.
Kathleen was a native of St. Charles, VA and the daughter of the late Jerome and Pearl Hughes.
Kathleen was an avid gardener and loved working in her flower gardens. She was out busy in her garden a few days before she passed away. She especially loved poppies... Red ones! She loved her family and friends and was always there when she was needed. She never met a stranger and was loved by all...always a good listener with a heart of gold. She spent many hours studying her favorite book, the bible. She was active in the church and a member of Highland Baptist Church.
She moved to the Roanoke area in 2017, to live with her children and their families. They are so thankful that they had this time with her. They heard many stories of her life that meant so much to her and will be remembered.
In addition to her parents, Kathleen was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband, Charles Hilton, her beloved son, Mark Hilton and eight siblings.
Those left to cherish Kathleen's memory include her daughter, Tracy Kennedy Tuttle and her husband Bill Tuttle, Roanoke, VA; her son, Jeff Hilton and wife Jan Hilton, Hardy, VA; daughter-in-law, Mary Evans Hilton, Knoxville, TN; grandsons: Robert Todd Kennedy and wife Tiffany, Kennedy, Fredricksburg, VA and Michael Jessie Murphy, Granite City, Il; one granddaughter, Kelly McGinnis Phoenix (Randy Brown), Roanoke, VA; 8 great grandchildren, three great great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews. She will be greatly missed by all.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Salvation Army or your favorite charity.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State's COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
Friends may pay their respects and sign the register book from 12:00 pm until 4:00pm on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Tetrick Funeral Services Johnson City, TN. The family will honor Kathleen's life during a private Graveside service at Washington County Memory Gardens.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.tetrickfuneralhome.com. Tetrick Funeral Services, 3001 Peoples Street, Johnson City, TN 37604 (423)610-7171 is honored to serve the Hilton family.