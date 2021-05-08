Mary Kate “Momma Kate” Reeves, a servant of Jesus Christ, departed this life on May 5, 2021, at the age of 91 at her home.
She was born in Limestone, TN to the late Bud and Roxie Gillespie.
Mary Kate is also preceded in death by her first husband Joseph D. Miller, second husband George “GW” Reeves, two sons Joseph F., and Charles A. Miller and one daughter, Joyce Miller, two brothers, and one sister.
Momma Kate has been a staple and a pillar in the lives of many. She always had a heart of service. She attended Grace Temple Eternal life Center and worked on many committees as long as her health permitted. She was loving, kind and a humble woman of God. She was a housekeeper and a foster grandparent for many years. She taught her family and loved ones how to garden, to preserve food and to cook ensuring that they would be self-reliant. She will be greatly missed by her church, family, and friends.
Mary Kate is survived by her children, Mary Ann James, Maxie (George)Hines, Faye (Richard) Richmond, Vanessa Russaw; Her grandchildren, Melissa Miller, Melinda Conley, Keith(Nina)Miller, Jabari Bowers, Joseph Miller, Jeremy Miller, Janlynn Miller, Tiffany Miller, Serena Fullen, Jeffrey Richmond, Margrete Richmond, Jarret Miller, Jacqueline Shipley, Daniel James, Tabitha Davenport Joshua Russaw, Lynetta Miller, Amanda (Randy )Grooms; 36 great-grandchildren; 17 great-great-grandchildren; four sisters and two brothers; Special adopted daughter Sylvia Rollins, and adopted grandchildren Robby Hale and Rasha Turner.
The family will have a private service on Monday May 10, 2021 in Johnson City.
Mary Kate’s grandsons will be the pallbearers and great grandsons will be the honorary pallbearers.
