JONESBOROUGH - Mary K. Anglin, 76, of Jonesborough, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, November 19, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born to the late James and Rebecca (Pauline Chatman) Flowers in Johnson City. Mary was a devoted Christian woman and a faithful member of Grace Freewill Baptist Church where she was a Sunday School teacher. She was also very active in the CTS Convention.
Mary was very proud of being the first girl to be crowned the Queen of Septer at Clark St. Baptist Church in the early 60’s. In her free time, Mary enjoyed bell collecting, taking pictures, camping, and always had a special place in her heart for her grandchildren.
In addition to her parents Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Melvin “Bob” Anglin; brother, James A. Flowers Jr.; twin brother, John D. Flowers; brother-in-law James Garst, Tommy Anglin Jr.; sister-in-laws, Susan Castillo Flowers, and Katherine Stevens Flowers; niece, Lisa Garst.
Survivors include her son, Pastor Michael Anglin and wife Tonya; grandchildren, Bridgett Bacon and husband Mike, Michael Robert Anglin and wife Ashley; great-grandchildren, Malaki Bacon, Silas and Lydia Anglin; brother, Bill Flowers and wife Pauline; sister, Verna Garst; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Pat Zilbauer; nieces and nephews, Debbie Flowers Blackburn, Ruth Flowers Gibson, Mark Flowers, Ricky Garst, Susan Flowers Gumula, Jimmy Zilbauer, Deborah Nesbit; along with several great nieces and nephews; and great great nieces and nephews.
The Anglin family will gather to greet friends and share memories on Monday November 30, 2020 in the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home from 12:00pm-1:00pm. A Funeral Service following at 1:00pm with Rev. Curtis Hurt and Rev. Dan Foster officiating. Committal Service and Interment will follow the Funeral at Monte Vista Memorial Park. Ricky Garst, Mark Flowers, Jeff Blackburn, Steven Blackburn, Mike Bacon, and Dylan Greene will serve as pallbearers. Everyone who wishes to attend is asked to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Anyone who wishes to watch the Funeral online can access the Service live on our Facebook Page.
The Anglin family would like to extend a special thank you to the Nurses on the 2200 floor at the Johnson City Medical Center and Dr. Freeman for taking care of her all these years.
In lieu of flowers the Anglin family has requested that donations be made in Mary’s memory to Grace Freewill Baptist Church 2110 Knob Creek Rd. Johnson City, TN 37604.
Memories and condolences can be shared with the Anglin family by visiting www.appfh.net. Appalachian Funeral Home 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, TN 37601 is in charge of the arrangements. (423) 928-6111