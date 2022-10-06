Mary Josephine Stackhouse Oct 6, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save JOHNSON CITY - Mary Josephine Stackhouse, 85, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022.Mary was born to her loving parents Joseph and Margaret Clements. She married her husband Charles R. Stackhouse and raised a family in a loving home.Mary was a devoted member of Saint Mary’s Catholic Church in Johnson City.She retired from a long career as a Supervisor with Citi Group.Those that preceded her in death include: her father Joseph Clements; mother, Margaret Kerins Clements; and husband Charles R. Stackhouse.Those left to cherish her memory include: one son, Glen Stackhouse; one daughter, Paula Stackhouse; one brother, Joseph Clements; and one sister, Monica Lamont.A visitation for family and friends in honor of Mary is scheduled at Morris-Baker Funeral Home on Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 10:00am.Memories and condolences can be shared with the family via www.morrisbaker.com.Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 East Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, Tennessee 37601, 423-282-1521, is honored to serve the Stackhouse family. Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you ON AIR