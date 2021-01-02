JOHNSON CITY - Mary Jeannette Bear Halkowitz, 65, of Johnson City, TN passed away peacefully on December 31, 2020. Jeannette was born on July 21, 1955 in Delta, Colorado to William and Ellen Bear. She grew up in Paonia, Colorado with her three brothers and three sisters. She married Michael Halkowitz on August 15, 1981. Mike and Jeannette moved to Tennessee in 1985. Jeannette was a devoted wife, mother and Nana.
Among many of Jeannette's accomplishments, she continued to be an active member of her church. She was an avid knitter and loved to garden, but she was most proud of her family and, especially, her two granddaughters.
Jeannette was preceded in death by: her parents and her sister, Barbara Conkle.
She is survived by: her husband, Mike, of 39 years; Her sons, Christopher (Megan) of Anderson, SC and Nicholas, of Johnson City; two granddaughters, Laityn (8) and Wrenn (4); five siblings, Bill (Terrie) Bear, of Paonia, CO, Dan Bear, of Grand Junction, CO, Jeannean (Craig) Springer, of Grand Junction, CO, Basil (Shelby) Bear, of Delta, CO and Patricia Drehle, of Goodyear, AZ.
Services for Jeannette were held on Saturday, January 2, 2021.
Those who wish to make a donation in Jeannette's honor can do so to the American Cancer Society at donate3.cancer.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Halkowitz family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris- Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Halkowitz family. (423) 282-1521