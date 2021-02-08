ELIZABETHTON - Mary Irene Miller, 90, of Elizabethton, died peacefully at her home on February 7, 2021 from a brief illness. Mary was born in Johnson County on May 31, 1930, but lived most of her life in Carter County, graduating from Elizabethton High School. Mary worked at Anderson’s Supermarket, Smithdeal’s Supermarket, White’s Supermarket, Canteen Food Service and retiring from Mountain States Health Alliance.
She was a member of Union Hill Freewill Baptist Church but had been attending Charity Hill Freewill Baptist Church. She was an avid sports fan and loved watching the Atlanta Braves Baseball. Everyone in her family knew her affectionately as Nanny. She brought a smile to everyone’s face she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Anna Johnson Harper and her stepmother Viola Harper; sisters, Ruby Miller and Alta Harper. She is survived by her daughters, Joyce Treadway and Patricia Hensley, husband Russell; granddaughters, Angela Stout, husband David, Erica Tetrick, husband Jared, and the joys of her life, great granddaughter, Gracie Stout and great grandson, Mason Tetrick; a brother, Gene Harper and wife Jan; a sister, Alice Thrift; a special great niece, Johnnie Lou and husband Keith Morrell and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Amedisys Hospice, nurse Emilee and special caregivers Valerie and Reola for all their love and care that was shown.
An open visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until 6:00 PM on Tuesday, February 9, 2021 at Tetrick Funeral Home, 211 N. Riverside Drive, Elizabethton, TN (the family will not be present).
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at Happy Valley Memorial Park, Elizabethton, TN with Reverend Eric Wright, officiating. Active pallbearers will be Keith Morrell, David Stout, Jared Tetrick, Rick Stoughton, Steve Honeycutt and Russell Hensley. Honorary pallbearers will be Jerry Miller and Johnny Miller. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home, Elizabethton at 1:15 PM on Wednesday to go in procession.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to the American Heart Association in honor of Mary.
Sometimes it is hard to understand why certain things must be. But there’s a reason for it all beyond our power to see. You wished no one a last farewell-no chance to say goodbye. You were gone before your death, and only God knows why. Your smile is gone for now; your hand we cannot touch. Thank God for precious memories of the one we love so much. It breaks our hearts to lose you, but you did not go alone, for part of us went with you, the day God called you home. In that blessed land called Heaven, we all once more will be, united as we were on earth, for all eternity. We all love and miss you Nanny!
