JOHNSON CITY - Mary Hale Hammonds, 75, died Saturday, August 29, 2020, in Johnson City, at the residence of a daughter and son-in-law, Donna and Ray Combs, following a lengthy illness.
Mary was a lifelong Washington County resident and a daughter of the late William Daniel and Pauline Edna Copas Hale.
She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Milburn Fred Hammonds, in 1974, two brothers, Lawrence Jessie Hale and Jimmy Dean Hale, one sister, Barbara Jean Hale.
She is survived by five daughters, Donna “Susie” Combs and husband Ray, Johnson City, Linda Lou White, Jonesborough, Brenda Sue Arnett, Erwin, Mary Gail Ashby, Johnson City, and Kimberly Ann Hammonds, Gray; one son, Waylond Dale Hammonds, Jonesborough; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The funeral service for Mary will be conducted Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 2:00 P.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with Rev. Aaron Waddell, officiating.
The graveside committal service will follow in Buffalo Ridge Cemetery, Gray. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.
The family will receive friends Thursday prior to the service from 12:00-2:00 P.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
Those planning to attend are strongly urged to practice social distancing and wear a protective mask.
