JOHNSON CITY - Mary Grubbs, age 77, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the English Meadows Assisted Living in Abingdon, VA. She was born in Johnson City, Tennessee, a daughter of the late Harry R. and Ina Blevins. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of over 50 years, Bobby G. Grubbs; and one daughter, Cynthia Grubbs.
Mary was a former member of Locus Street Church of Christ in Johnson City. She worked for over 30 years in the ETSU bookstore. She loved helping all of the students and making relationships with all of the staff and coaches. She loved working in the yard, was an animal lover especially cats, and she supported the local animal shelter. Mary will always be remembered for being kind, thoughtful and sharing her contagious smile. She always said, “I love everybody.”
She is survived by one brother, Russell Blevins and wife Meg; nieces, Amanda and husband AJ, and Alice; nephews, Austin, Kendric and Shane; brother-in-law, Jimmy Grubbs and wife Shirley; and special double first cousins, David and Diane Broyles.
Committal Service and Interment will be held Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 12:00PM in the Garden of Peace at Monte Vista Memorial Park with Chaplain Cass Farrior officiating.
Due to COVID-19, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the nursing staff at English Meadows Assisted Living and to the staff of Caris Hospice for all their love and care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to your local animal shelter or to the Alzheimer’s Association, 225 N. Michigan Avenue, Fl. #17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Condolences and memories may also be shared with the Grubbs family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Mary Grubbs and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.