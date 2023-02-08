“I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth…” Psalm 121:1-2

JOHNSON CITY - Mary “Gladys” Weaver, age 93, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 6, 2023, at her home.

