“I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. My help cometh from the Lord, which made heaven and earth…” Psalm 121:1-2
JOHNSON CITY - Mary “Gladys” Weaver, age 93, of Johnson City, Tennessee, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 6, 2023, at her home.
A lifelong resident of Johnson City, Gladys was born on May 5, 1929, to the late Alfred Babb and Rettie Ann Medlin Babb. She married the love of her life, Frank Weaver, on June 22, 1950, and together they raised two daughters. Gladys was not only a homemaker, but she was also an exceptional caregiver.
Gladys was of the Pentecostal faith, and she attended services at Prayer Tabernacle.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frank, in 1991; sisters, Lena and Wanda; and brothers, Otis, Guy, Dayton, Alfred Jr., Marshal, Carson, Arch, Freddie, Marvin, and David Head.
Those left to cherish her memory include her daughters, Janice Grindstaff and Barbara Elliott; grandchildren, Shawn Grindstaff, Kevin (Michelle) Grindstaff, Brian (Ethel) Grindstaff, Shae (Josh) Dunnavant; and Jeremy (Mary) Elliott; great-grandchildren, Dakota, Taylor, Katie, Paige, Jessica, Haley, Gabe, Carter Rose, and Elia Daisy; great-great-granddaughters, Alana and Hazel; sister, Verna (Robert) Fulwiler; brother, Jimmy Head; and many nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service at 10:00 am on Friday, February 10, 2023, at Washington County Memory Gardens in the Mausoleum chapel, under the direction of Pastor Chuck Babb. Please meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am.
Active pallbearers will include Shawn Grindstaff, Kevin Grindstaff, Brian Grindstaff, Jeremy Elliott, Dakota Grindstaff, and Josh Dunnavant. Honorary pallbearers include Tommy Cook, Doug Cline, and Ronnie Grindstaff.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Amedisys Hospice for their care and support.