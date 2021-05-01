LIMESTONE - Mary Fuller Walsh, age 76, of Limestone, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, April 30, 2021 at her residence. She was born in New Orleans, Louisiana, a daughter of the late Clarence F. and Emily H. Fuller. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her four siblings and their spouses, Janie Stout and husband Eddie, Nancy Wright and husband Gordon, Emily Ossowsky and husband Mel, and Buddy Fuller, Jr. and wife Pat.
Mary grew up in Knoxville, Tennessee, and graduated from South High School. She graduated from Delta Business College. She was the Human Resources Manager at Mountain Empire Oil and was a member of East Unaka Christian Church. She moved to Johnson City in 1998 and met the love of her life George Walsh.
She is survived by her husband, George R. Walsh, III; three step children, Drake Walsh, Drew Walsh and wife Emma Peiris, and Hope Durham; seven grandchildren, Delaney Walsh, Hudson Walsh, Tyler Edwards, James Peiris Walsh, Pippa Peiris Walsh, Maggie Miller, and Coledon Miller; special niece, Julie Saul and husband Mike and their children, Abigail Saul and Lucas Saul; eight nieces and nephews, Trina Cotner and husband Bill, Greta Ripley and husband Bob, Gordon Wright and wife Lori, Janet Wright, Patti McGehee and husband Dan, Mike Fuller, Mike Webb, and David Webb; and several other nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, May 3, 2021 at 6:00 PM at East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Avenue, Johnson City, TN. with Dr. Wayne Emery officiating. Due to Covid the family has chosen to not hold a visitation, but anyone unable to attend the service is invited to view the livestream of the service by visiting https://www.facebook.com/MonteVistaMemorial/
Due to COVID-19, for everyone’s protection, all visitors are required to wear a mask and social distancing will be observed.
The family would like to express their thanks to Sara and Angie of Ballad Hospice for all their love and care that was shown.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Girls Inc of Johnson City, 227 Library Lane, Johnson City, TN 37601 or to East Unaka Christian Church, 1201 E. Unaka Avenue, Johnson City, TN 37601.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the Walsh family by visiting www.montevistafunerals.com.
Arrangements especially for Mrs. Mary Fuller Walsh and her family have been made through Monte Vista Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, TN; 423-282-2631.