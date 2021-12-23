Mary Frances Reagan (Patty) died Dec 12, 2021 at home.
Mary was born Feb 15, 1932 in Knoxville TN to Gladys Murr Patty and Samuel Joseph Patty. She married Boyd Earl Reagan and traveled the US and Europe during his Army career. They raised three sons, Boyd (Jane) of Pasadena CA, Joe (Evelyn) of West Chester PA, and James of Johnson City TN.
Mary was an accomplished ceramicist and porcelain artist. She enjoyed reading and all sorts of crafts – sewing, quilting, knitting, crochet, embroidery, needlepoint, tole painting and more. She loved animals and adopted and cared for many cats and dogs. She was a loving mother and grandmother, a cherished sister and a favorite aunt.
She is survived by her sons, 5 grandchildren including Brittany Reagan of Johnson City TN, 4 great-grandchildren, brother James (Loretta) Patty of Atlanta GA and sister Evelyn Patty (Frank) of Denver CO, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband Boyd Reagan and siblings Samuel and Robert Patty and Wanda Sanano.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.