JOHNSON CITY - Mary Frances Keirn Vanzant, 100, Johnson City, died Sunday, January 2, 2022, at Hermitage Health Center, Elizabethton, where she received excellent treatment and loving care during her stay.
Mary was born in Tellico Plains, TN, lived in Sweetwater, Johnson City and Memphis, TN, Jacksonville and Miami, FL before returning to Johnson City in 1985.
She was a daughter of the late Cloyd Ellis and Alta Pardue Keirn.
Following Mary’s graduation from high school in Sweetwater, she attended the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree, and also met her future husband, James E. Vanzant. Following her graduation from U.T., Mary taught school while James served his country during World War II in the United States Army, until his return from the South Pacific, at which time, they were married.
Mary was a homemaker, very dedicated to her family. In her earlier years, she was very involved with her daughter’s activities with their schools, Girl Scouts and an active member of Lakewood Presbyterian Church, Jacksonville. Following their return to Johnson City, Mary was an active member of First Presbyterian Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Vanzant, in 2002, and a daughter, Dr. Susanne Elizabeth Vanzant Hassell, in 2017.
Mary is survived by her sister, Elizabeth Ann “Betty” Keirn, Athens, TN; daughter, Nancy V. Goodrum and husband Brad, Clemmons, NC; four grandchildren, Jonathan Hassell and wife Georganne, Destin, FL, Sarah H. Carmichael and husband Brian, Auburn, AL, Paul Hassell and wife Nora, Knoxville, TN, and Adam Goodrum and wife Nicole, Winston-Salem, NC; nine great-grandchildren.
The funeral service for Mary will be conducted Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 11:00 A.M., from the East Chapel of Appalachian Funeral Home, with a dear family friend, Gerald Malcolm, officiating. Special music will be provided by Jackie Wondergem.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10:00–11:00 A.M. in the East Parlor of the funeral home.
The graveside committal service will be held Friday, January 7, 2022, at 2:00 P.M., in West View Cemetery, 1200 Monroe St., Sweetwater, TN 37874. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 1:50 P.M.
In-lieu-of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Mary’s name to First Presbyterian Church. 105 S. Boone St., Johnson City, TN 37604.
