Mary “Frances” Hall Jackson of Johnson City went to be with the Lord on August 14, 2021 at the Johnson City Medical Center at the age of 88. Frances was born Oct 11, 1932, to Albert Denton and Martha Garland Hall of Johnson City, Tn.
She was a devout Christian woman and attended “Church of Jesus” from its onset on Thanksgiving Day, November 1952 and loved spending time with her family. She was also a member of the Jonesborough Tennessee Eastern Star.
She worked many years for and retired from The Holiday Inn as a General Manager.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Harvey David Jackson Sr., her brothers Jimmy Hall, Russell Hall and Pastor George Hall, and her grandson Richard “Dickie” Vaughn.
Frances is survived by her daughters Debby Vaughn (Tommy), Mary Lou Banks and Treva Jackson and her son Harvey David Jackson Jr (Nancy). She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren 5 great-great grandchildren and her precious baby Peanut.
In lieu of flowers and food the family requests that memorials be made in her memory to: Church of Jesus, 809 West Main Street, Johnson City, Tn. 37604.
Due to the COVID-19 funeral services, held at Roselawn Memorial Gardens will be closed to everyone except family and close friends. A celebration of life will be held for all others who want to attend, this year, at a later date.
Graveside services for Mrs. Jackson will be conducted at 10:00 am Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the Roselawn Memory Gardens, 3033 S. Roan Street, Johnson City, with Rev. Tom Swafford officiating. Pallbearers will be selected from the family and friends. For those attending this service, you are asked to meet at the cemetery by 9:50 am.
Condolences may be made online at www.wadugger.com . Woodall-Anderson and Dugger Funeral Home, 108 W. Watauga Avenue, Johnson City is serving the Jackson family.
423-928-2245