ELIZABETHTON - Mary Faye Mathes Walsh, 80, Elizabethton, passed away Sunday, November 14, 2021 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born October 25, 1941 in Greene County to the late Willard Earl and Anna Maude Drain Mathes. She had lived in Elizabethton for a number of years. She was a homemaker. She loved gardening. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Calvin Walsh, four brothers: Herbert R. Mathes, James B. Mathes, Bill L. Mathes and Robert Mathes and two sisters: Joy Buckles and Wanda King. She attended Valley Forge Free Will Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children: Annette Elijah, Cynthia Lyons and husband Darrell, Sabrina Heaton, Fred B. Elijah and Joel B. Elijah; Six Grandchildren: Laura Elijah and Chris Clevenger, Kayla Lyons and Ryan Richardson and Chloe Lyons and Nate. Several nieces and nephews
Funeral Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Friday in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Pastor Randy Jonson and Pastor Mark Potter officiating. Entombment Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021 in the Mausoleum of Peace, Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Saturday will be: Darrell Lyons, Chris Clevenger, Chris Mathes, David Nidiffer, Buster Lyons, Ryan Richardson and Nate Nidiffer. The family will receive friends from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Walsh family.