Mary Evelyn White, age 86, passed away April 23, 2021 at Hickory Falls Health and Rehab in Granite Falls, NC. Mary was born to Hubert and Lillie White on December 19, 1934 in Jonesborough, TN. Living the majority of her life in Johnson City, TN, she moved to Jonas Ridge NC in 2015.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters.
Mary never married or had children, but she did have a lifelong sweetheart - John Wayne.
She was young at heart and knew the simple joy found in eating fried chicken, ice cream, or drinking a soda pop.
Mary learned to play the piano by ear. Growing up she would often listen to bluegrass music. A favorite song she enjoyed singing was "Uncloudy Day".
In her mid-70's, she experienced two significant "firsts": her first prom, and her first trip to the ocean.
Most importantly, when she was 80 years old - having professed faith in Jesus Christ - she was baptized.
Many upon meeting Mary would speak of how sweet she was. Truthfully, she was just like the rest of us; she experienced good days and bad.
She had big, beautiful brown eyes, a wide honest smile, and a heart ready to share.
She brought joy into our lives and we look forward to reuniting with her again.
"They tell me of a land where my friends have gone
and they tell me that my eyes shall behold,
Heaven's King as He sits on His snow white throne
In that city that is paved with gold" (from Uncloudy Day - as recorded by Doc Watson)
There are no services planned at this time.