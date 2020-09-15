JOHNSON CITY - Mary Evelyn Starnes Street, 94, of Johnson City, received her Angel Wings passing away peacefully in the early morning hours of September 12, 2020 while living at NHC in Johnson City. Mary was born on November 4, 1925, in the Embreeville Community of Washington County. She was the first daughter of Henry Clifton (H. C.) and Florence Kemmer Starnes.
Mary was very loving, friendly, and caring. She also was very nostalgic and loved relating stories of growing up in Bumpass Cove during the depression years. She loved her family and enjoyed their visits and never passed up the opportunity to visit them. She truly lived up to the adage of, “never meeting a stranger” and treated everyone with equal respect and honor. She will be remembered for her love and kindness to family and friends.
Mary was a 1943 graduate of Lamar High School. She married Preas L. Street in 1946. Mary was a dedicated homemaker, but in the early years of marriage she worked at the former Auto Sales, Inc. in Johnson City. She later worked for several years at Litle’s Grocery, formerly on West Walnut Street. She loved gardening, scrap booking, and reading, especially reading her bible. She would proudly tell you she had read her Bible “all the way through” more than once.
Mary was an ever faithful servant of the Lord. She was a Founding Member of the Johnson City Baptist Temple (in 1970) where she served as the Church Pianist for many years. She enjoyed playing the piano and would often join her church friends in entertaining the residents of Colonial Hills Nursing Home.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, Preas L. Street, in 1984.
Surviving Mary to cherish many sweet memories are her sister, Reba Starnes Dill, Jacksonville, FL; a son, Colonel (U. S. Army Retired) Preas Lewis Street (Diana), Martinez, GA; and her daughters, Melva Howell (Michael), Dayton, TN, and Theresa White (Robert), Johnson City. Mary also is survived by five grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and three great-great grandchildren. Also surviving is her very special friend, who she always thought of as another daughter, Joyce Gillette.
Rest in peace, Mom. We love you!
The family wishes to thank the staff and caregivers of NHC and Caris Hospice for the professional and loving care provided our mother allowing her to meet her Lord with pride and dignity.
A memorial and committal service is scheduled for Friday, September 18, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Mountain Home National Cemetery with Pastor Wilkie Brookshire officiating. Those wishing to attend are asked to assemble at the historic side of the cemetery ten minutes prior to the service. In keeping with Department of Veterans Affairs COVID-19 pandemic policies, it is required that all family and friends attending wear masks and practice social distancing. Those attending without a mask will be required to remain with their vehicles.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Johnson City Baptist Temple (905 Milligan Highway; Johnson City, TN 37601) in Mary’s Memory.
Memories and condolences may be shared at www.appfh.net.
Appalachian Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 800 E. Watauga Ave. Johnson City, is honored to serve the Street family. (928-6111)