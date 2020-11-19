ELIZABETHTON - Mary Evelyn Davis Rock, 92, Elizabethton passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, November 17, 2020 in the Johnson City Medical Center. She was born October 11, 1928 to the late David & Margaret Nave Davis. Mary was retired from J.C. Penney having worked in the Shoe department for over 30 years. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Velmer M. Rock, by a son: Velmer Rock, Jr., three brothers: Bill, Parker and Jim Davis and a sister: Elizabeth Perry.
Survivors include her nephews: Troy (Kelly) Davis, Gary (Carolyn) Shipley, David Rock, Ritchie (Maleaha) Elliott, Kevin Rock, Thomas (Shirley) Cody, and Michael (Karen) Cody. Several Great and Great Great nieces & nephews. Her special friends: Ann Rock and Mary Roberts.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020 in Happy Valley Memorial Park with the Rev. Troy Davis and Rev. Sherrill Nave officiating. Active Pallbearers who are requested to assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Saturday will be: Barry Holly, David Rock, Gary Shipley, Troy Davis, Ritchie Elliott, Chris Hughes and Shon Bowery. Honorary Pallbearer will be: Brad Holly. Friends may register their presence at the funeral home 1 to 5 p.m. Friday or Saturday morning. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, everyone is required to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 1:20 p.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Mary to the Tennessee Baptist Children’s Home, 1310 Franklin Road, Brentwood, Tn. 37027. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
