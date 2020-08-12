JOHNSON CITY - Mary Eva Birchfield, 85, of Johnson City, Tennessee died August 11, 2020 at NHC Healthcare Johnson City.
She was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County and a daughter of the late Oscar and Anna Mae Carwell Miller.
Mrs. Birchfield was a homemaker.
She was a long-time member of Piney Grove Free Will Baptist, Johnson City.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: her husband, Arnie A. Birchfield; son, Richard Birchfield; and seven brothers, Fred, Mose, Robert, Luther, Jesse, Marion, and James "Tootie" Miller.
Survivors include: two sons, Danny (and wife, Janet) Birchfield of Gray and Terry Birchfield of Johnson City; three daughters, Connie (and husband, Rick) Colbaugh of Watauga, Teresa Holtsclaw of Bluff City, Vickie (and husband, Bryan) Fillers of Johnson City, and Angela Dugger of Gray; her sister, Myrtle Cavin of Johnson City; thirteen grandchildren; eighteen great grandchildren; and three great-great grandchildren.
Graveside services for Mary Birchfield will be conducted at 2:30 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020, at Monte Vista Memorial Park, with Rev. Howard Ray officiating. There will be a procession from Morris-Baker to the cemetery. Those planning to go in procession are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 2:20 pm. Pallbearers will be Adam Fillers, Andy Fillers, Grant Colbaugh, Rick Colbaugh, Danny Wayne Birchfield, Danny K. Birchfield, and Ricky Birchfield. Mary’s recorded graveside service will also be available to view on the Morris-Baker website under her obituary page after 6:00 pm on Friday, August 14.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
A special thank you to all of the staff on Station 3 at NHC and Caris Hospice for all of their care.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Birchfield family via morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Birchfield family. (423) 282-1521