JOHNSON CITY - Mary Etta Martin Slonaker, 94, Johnson City, went home to be with the Lord and her husband Joe, on Friday, September 9, 2022, at The Waters of Johnson City.
Mary Etta was a native and lifelong resident of Washington County. She was a daughter of the late James Madison and Mamie Leona Estes Martin.
Mary Etta was a homemaker, but previously worked as a seamstress, beautician and was an amazing cook.
She was a lifelong member of Boones Creek Christian Church, where she was very active in several areas of the church, including the Homebuilders Sunday School Class and was a founding member of the Quilting Ladies group.
In addition to her parents, Mary Etta was preceded in death by her husband of sixty years, Joe T. Slonaker, in 2010, three brothers, Howard, Stanley and Jim Martin, and one sister, Lucille Meredith, in-laws, Paul “Buss” and Mary Slonaker, Jeanette “Tootie” and Blair Shannon, Betty and John Cox.
She is survived by her daughter, Debbie Slonaker (Rick), Gray; her son, David Slonaker ( Carol), Gray; two grandchildren, Brittany Slonaker Copas and Joseph Slonaker (Hayley), all of Gray; three great-grandchildren, Houston Copas, Emma and Anslee Jo Slonaker, all of Gray; several nieces and nephews, including special niece, Susan Martin Fore (Ward); special friend and neighbor, Florence McCray.
The funeral service celebrating Mary Etta’s life will be conducted Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 7:00 P.M. in the gymnasium at Boones Creek Christian Church, with Mr. David Clark and Mr. Ben Cole, Minister’s, officiating.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 5:00-7:00 P.M. in the gymnasium of the church.
The graveside committal service will be held Wednesday morning, at 8:00 A.M., in Washington County Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be David Slonaker, Joseph Slonaker, Ward Fore, Jimmy Shipley, Mark Edens and Adam Copas. Those planning to attend are to meet at the cemetery by 7:50 A.M.
Those who prefer to make memorial contributions in-lieu-of flowers are requested to do so to Boones Creek Christian Church, 2684 Boones Creek Rd., Johnson City, TN 37615.