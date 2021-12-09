ELIZABETHTON - Mary Esther Nave, 84, Elizabethton, passed away on 12/08/2021, from Covid Pneumonia. She was born and raised in the Valley Forge Community off Long Hollow Rd. She was the daughter of the late Coy Nave, Sr. and Minnie Little Nave. She was preceded in death by three sisters: Blanche Dolan, Vorita Hodge and Pansy Taylor and two brothers: Coy Nave, Jr. and Harold Lee Nave and one very special nephew, Joey Nave and one niece, Melissa Richardson. She was a retired CNA and Cook in the health care field. Mary was single all her life but she was a mother and friend to many, especially to her family and friends. She loved to clean, garden and cook. She will be greatly missed. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law, Farris Nave and a very special friend, Jerry Maupin. She is also survived by her special Fury Friend, Molly. Mary also is survived by her special friends: Jimmy Vanhorn, Elaine Brumitt, Lisa and DA Bowers and Family, Bill and Margaret Dolan and Mary Roberts, Rachel Laws, Bryson Laws and Brianna Hoyle Jenkins.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, December 11, 2021 in the McKinney Cemetery with the Rev. Terry Richardson and Rev. Sherrell Nave officiating. Music will be provided by Patti Whitson. Active pallbearers that are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Saturday will be: Mike McKinney, Brad Whitson, Bryson Laws, Davon Jarrett, Hunter Nave, Joshua Nave and Travis Brumit. Honorary Pallbearers are Larry Nave, Dwayne Forbes, Bill Dolan and DA Bowers. Family and friends will assemble at the funeral home at 10:20 a.m. Saturday to go in procession to the cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel is serving the Nave family.