Mary Emma Sharp entered the world in Sullivan County, Tennessee, October 18, 1923, the daughter of James Kelley and Amanda Kate Fleming Sharp, and the first of four sisters.
She spent almost her entire life in Elizabethton, where she worked many years for Paty Lumber Company. Upon her retirement, the company sent her on a two week trip around the Hawaiian Islands, where, with her youngest sister as guest, she visited several islands and took rolls upon rolls of film.
Always single and with no children of her own, she doted on her two nieces. As children, the nieces enjoyed visiting her in her office and being allowed to play with the large adding machine. They were amazed at her ability to perform complicated math problems in her head. She was a force, and her business skills were first rate.
A cancer survivor of many years, Ms. Sharp died from complications of Covid-19 at the Boulevard Terrace Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, August 13, 2020. Prior to that short stay, she was a resident at Sycamore Springs Senior Living. She was a long time member of First United Methodist Church of Elizabethton, where she held various leadership positions and was active in the United Methodist Women.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sisters, Fanny Belle Sharp Suggs, Corinne Sharp, and Alice Sharp, and niece, Rebecca Suggs Williams.
Survivors include a niece, Amanda S Libbey of Atlanta, a great nephew, Bennett Williams of Columbia, S.C., a great niece, Greer Libbey Watson, and great-great nephew, Theodore Watson, both of Atlanta, and a cousin, Ann Utt of Blountville, Tn.
A graveside service to celebrate the life of Mary Emma Sharp will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Thursday, August 20, 2020 at Happy Valley Memorial Park with Reverend Raymond Amos, Sr., officiating. Active pallbearers will be Stan Bentley, Wes Bradley, Greg Bowers, Gayle Hood, Reverend Buford Hankins and David Wortman. Those wishing to attend the service are asked to meet at Tetrick Funeral Home at 1:15 PM on Thursday to go in procession to the cemetery.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to First United Methodist Church, 325 East E. Street, Elizabethton, TN 37643.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Carter County is mandating that all citizens who live in or visit Carter County wear masks in public. In keeping in accordance with this mandate, all visitors to the visitation / funeral service are required to wear a mask/ and or facial covering. Also, social distancing recommendations will be observed.
