KNOXVILLE - Mary Elodee "Dee Dee" Chance Bailey Reid, age 93, made her entrance into heaven at 9:53 am on Sunday, May 7, at Avenir Memory Care, Knoxville, TN. Dee was born in Leoma, moved to Johnson City to raise her family, and moved to Columbia after her first husband passed away. She spent the last nine years of her life in independent living, assisted living, and memory care facilities. She spent her last two years in Knoxville memory care to be closer to her children. Dee was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and later Tacoma Church of God in Johnson City. After moving to Columbia, she joined Pleasant Heights Baptist Church.

Dee loved the Lord, and even though her memory was slowly leaving her, she never forgot her Savior and His love for her. She was often seen with her arms lifted, praising and thanking God for all of her blessings. The Gaithers gospel group sustained her daily as she listened and sometimes sang along with many of their songs. Dee was an avid seamstress, crafter, and t-shirt quilter, constantly providing handmade gifts for many of her family and friends.

