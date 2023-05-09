KNOXVILLE - Mary Elodee "Dee Dee" Chance Bailey Reid, age 93, made her entrance into heaven at 9:53 am on Sunday, May 7, at Avenir Memory Care, Knoxville, TN. Dee was born in Leoma, moved to Johnson City to raise her family, and moved to Columbia after her first husband passed away. She spent the last nine years of her life in independent living, assisted living, and memory care facilities. She spent her last two years in Knoxville memory care to be closer to her children. Dee was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and later Tacoma Church of God in Johnson City. After moving to Columbia, she joined Pleasant Heights Baptist Church.
Dee loved the Lord, and even though her memory was slowly leaving her, she never forgot her Savior and His love for her. She was often seen with her arms lifted, praising and thanking God for all of her blessings. The Gaithers gospel group sustained her daily as she listened and sometimes sang along with many of their songs. Dee was an avid seamstress, crafter, and t-shirt quilter, constantly providing handmade gifts for many of her family and friends.
Survivors include her two children, Faye (Danny) Green and Keith (Alisa) Bailey; her four grandchildren, Aaron (Laura Lynn) Green, Leah (Brad) Mizer, Alexandra (Michael) Payne, and Kelsey Bailey; her five great grandchildren, Kannon and Kutler Green, Raleigh and Dayton Mizer, and Andie Payne; her three siblings, Bobby Chance, Jimmy Chance, and Kay Chance Hill; and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by her husbands, Leonard Lee Bailey and Tom Reid; parents, Martin Elbert Chance and Lillie Belle McAfee Chance; her sisters, Glenda and Amelia Chance; and her brothers, Doyle, Willie, Ford, and Kenneth Chance.
Receiving of friends (2:00-3:00 pm) and funeral (3:00-4:00 pm) will be held at Williams Funeral Home, 2517 Trotwood Avenue, Columbia on Wednesday, May 17, with former pastor Bob Vassar officiating. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 pm at Monta Vista Cemetery, 1900 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, on Thursday, May 18, with Jodie Ihfe, officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brown Bag Ministry for Children at Pleasant Heights Baptist Church in Columbia, Food Pantry at First United Methodist Church of Johnson City, or the Alzheimer's Association online.