Mary Ellen Taylor Wilkin entered into the presence of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, July 17th. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother and friend.
Mary Ellen fought a courageous and valiant battle against cancer. She never wavered in her faith, and used her illness as a platform to share the Lord with others. She boldly proclaimed: "God gets to write my story". She was an inspiration to all who knew her. She was known to say to the Lord: "Give me a plan and I will march."
Mary Ellen is survived by her husband of 44 years, Dan Wilkin, of the home. Also surviving are two daughters, Jessica Wilkin and Rosanna Gibson, and a son, Jonathan Wilkin. Three granddaughters also survive, Annabelle, Faith and Adeline Gibson.
Mary Ellen spent over 20 years in the teaching field with a focus on special education. She was an accomplished musician, playing both the piccolo and the flute. Mary Ellen earned and held her certification as a Master Gardener and loved planting and working with flowers all around her home. For over 20 years she was owner of her cleaning business "At Your Service".
A service to celebrate her life will be held at the Elizabethton Alliance Church, 533 East Elk Avenue, Elizabethton, TN, on Thursday, July 22nd. The family will receive friends at 6:00 p.m., with the service to follow at 7:00 p.m., with Reverend Luis O'Bourke officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary Ellen's memory may be made to Elizabethton Alliance Church.