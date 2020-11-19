JOHNSON CITY -
Mary Ellen Stapleton Seitzinger, age 58, of Johnson City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at the Johnson City Medical Center. Mary was born in Laconia, New Hampshire to James A. Stapleton and Mary L. Smith Stapleton.
Mary had a very strong, independent character and a servant’s heart. She was strong willed but loved her family fiercely. She was a wonderful sister and daughter and will be very missed by everyone that had the privilege to meet her. Mary had worked in the health field as a data entry clerk and she enjoyed fishing, crocheting, and animals –especially her cats.
Those left to cherish her many wonderful memories in addition to her parents, include three brothers, Jimmy Stapleton and wife Debra, Mike Stapleton and Tom Stapleton and wife Allison; five nieces and nephews, Sara Stapleton and husband Abdellah, Rebecca Stapleton, Michael Stapleton, Tanner Stapleton and Ethan Stapleton; one great niece, Nadia Stapleton; and a good friend, Corky Biller and wife Kristin. Many friends and neighbors also survive.
A funeral mass to honor the life of Mary Ellen Stapleton Seitzinger will be conducted at 10:00 AM on Friday, November 20, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church with Father Dennis Kress, officiating.
The graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 21, 2020 at Washington County Memory Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Jimmy Stapleton, Mike Stapleton, Tom Stapleton, Michael Stapleton, Tanner Stapleton and Ethan Stapleton. Those wishing to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the cemetery at 10:50 AM on Saturday.
Those who prefer memorials in lieu of flowers, may make donations to their local animal shelter in memory of Mary.
Due to the current COVID-19 regulations, our staff is committed to taking care of our guests and families that we serve. Please understand we will be following the State’s COVID guidelines. We also ask all guests and family members attending visitations and services to please bring and wear a mask.
