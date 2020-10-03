Mary Ellen Grimes, age 77, passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020, at her home. A native of Erwin, TN. Mary Ellen is a daughter of the late William and Lola (Caldwell) Grimes. She was an artist who loved to paint. She also enjoyed reading and Tai-Chi. In addition to her parents, Mary Ellen is preceded in death by her brothers: Jack Grymes, Raymond Grimes and wife Dorothy, and Robert “Bob” Grimes; sisters Norma Melanson and husband Eddie, Dorothy Jean Hamilton and husband Forest, and sister-in-law Trudie Grimes.
Mary Ellen Grimes leaves behind to cherish her memory: Brother William Grimes, Jr. and wife Mary;
Sister-in-law Mae Grimes; Several nieces and nephews; Best friend Mackie Loffler.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Mary Ellen Grimes in a committal service to be held in Evergreen Cemetery at a later date. Please follow Valley Funeral Home’s website and Facebook for complete arrangements as more information becomes available.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mary Ellen’s name to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650
