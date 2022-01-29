GREENVILLE, SC - Mary Elizabeth Waddell, 97, passed away Thursday morning, January 27, 2022, at NHC HealthCare in Greenville, South Carolina.
Mary was born on July 30, 1924, in Spartanburg, South Carolina to the late William Lowery and Wynona Davis Lowery. After her mother's death she was raised by her great aunt, Ida Collette, in Chuckey, Tennessee.
Mary was married to Robert Franklin Waddell for 55 years and lived most of that time in Johnson City, Tennessee. After her husband passed away in 2001, Mary moved to Greenville, SC to live with her daughter, Sonja, and son-in-law, Lewis.
Mary was happiest visiting with friends and family and loved working in her gardens. She was the neighborhood Avon representative for 50 years.
She was a member of Clark Street Baptist Church in Johnson City, and after moving to South Carolina attended Brushy Creek Baptist Church where she was a member of the senior group, Merry Makers.
In addition to her husband, Mary was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Lewis Cantrell, of Greenville, SC, and her sister, Maude Lowery Stewart, of Gastonia, NC. She is survived by her daughter, Sonja Cantrell of Greenville, SC, one granddaughter, Angela Walker, of Taylors, SC, and two granddaughters, Karly Walker, of Greer, SC, and Bailey Walker, of St. Louis, MO, one niece, Connie Stafford, of Limestone, TN, and two nephews, Mark Stewart and Phillip Stewart, both of Gastonia, NC.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff of NHC Healthcare for the loving care provided to Mary as well as to Caris Healthcare for hospice services.
Arrangements are with Mackey Mortuary, Greenville, SC, and Monte Vista Funeral Home, Johnson City, TN. A graveside service will be held at Monte Vista Memorial Park, Garden of the Four Gospels, in Johnson City, TN on February 4th at 2 pm. Rev. Mike Anglin will officiate.