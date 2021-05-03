TALBOT - Mary Elizabeth Sinard, 89, Talbott, passed away Saturday, May 01, 2021, at Jefferson City Health & Rehab Center.
Elizabeth was born in Limestone to the late Roy and Lillie Mae Shank.
She was a member of Community Fellowship in Christ.
Elizabeth will be remembered for many things, but most of all her fantastic cooking and her love of quilts.
In addition to her parents, Elizabeth was preceded in death by: her husband, Charlie Sinard; three sons, Charles, Bill and Allen Sinard; and one baby brother, Herbert Shanks.
Survivors include: her daughter, Margaret Branstool and significant other, Rick Clutter; three grandsons, Michael and David Sinard and Zac Branstool; one great grandson, Nelson; one brother, Clarence James Shanks; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Sinard; two step grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and step great grandchildren.
Special thank you to the staff who cared for Elizabeth during her time at Jefferson City Health & Rehab Center.
The family of Elizabeth Sinard will receive friends from 4 PM until 6 PM Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. The funeral will follow at 6 PM with Rev. Trevor Roberts officiating. The committal will be held at 11 AM Thursday, May 6, 2021 at Edgefield Cemetery with Garland James officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the cemetery by 10:50 AM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Community Fellowship in Christ Church, 360 W Economy Rd., Morristown, TN 37814.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the Sinard family via www.morrisbaker.com.
Morris-Baker Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City, is serving the Sinard family. (423) 282-1521