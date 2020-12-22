Johnson City, TN - On December 20, 2020, Mary Elizabeth Fitzsimmons Hatfield went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was born August 24, 1934 to the late David T. Meredith and Pearl Ford Meredith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles H. Fitzsimmons I and husband, Hugh Hatfield; brothers – Jack Meredith, Ralph Meredith, J.D. Meredith, Wayne Meredith and Rexie Meredith.
Mary was a loving wife to both husbands and served faithfully by their side in their pastoral ministries. She cherished her family especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Those that knew her know that God and her family were the loves of her life. It was a true blessing to call her Mom, Grandmother, Grandmama, Big Momma, Grandma, Ma-Maw and Friend. She will be greatly missed but Heaven has been made sweeter with her presence.
Those left to cherish her memories include sons, Charles H. Fitzsimmons, II and wife, Charlene of Elizabethton, TN, Dick Hatfield and wife, Jennie of Lexington, South Carolina; Mark Hatfield and wife, Janie of Marceline, Missouri; Daughters, Emmalena Scott Bailey of Johnson City, TN; Sharon Mosley and husband, Wayne of Reidsville, GA; Daughter-in-law, Dee Benge of Concord, NC.
Grandchildren/Great-Grandchildren – Nikki Rainey and husband, James (Aulden and Audrey); David Scott and wife, Jennie (David Edward and Faith) Hannah Arrowood and husband, Jeff (Sierra and Brianna); Tiffany Dunn and husband, Behm “Z” (Christian and Sean); Brittany Lewis and husband, Chad (Gracie, Carter and Millie); Jason Hatfield and wife, Amy; Kelly Hatfield (Clayton and Christopher Lambert); Patrick Hatfield and wife, Brooke (Colin); Matthew Mosley (Walker and Mason); Emily Stieger and husband, Matthew (Reagan, Levi, Jackson and Maggie); Katie Martin and husband, Nathan (Reese and Anderson) and John Mark Hatfield and wife, Haley (Rylie, Houston and Lillie).
Sister-in-laws- Rita Meredith, Judy Meredith and Lois Hatfield Anderson. Several Nieces and nephews.
An open casket viewing will be held at Hathaway Percy Funeral Home on Saturday, December 26, 2020 from 12-4. A private graveside service will be held for the family. A Celebration of Life Memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, to honor the years of service Mary and Hugh Hatfield gave to Appalachian Christian Camp, memorial gifts can be made online at campacc.com or by mail to Appalachian Christian Camp, 512 Cross Circle, Unicoi, TN 37962.
