JOHNSON CITY - Mary Edith Wood Crane, 91, Johnson City, passed away Friday, September 10, 2021 in the Lakebridge Health Center following an extended illness. She was born March 30, 1930 in Bristol, Tennessee to the late B.A. & Virgie Richardson Wood. She was retired from UNIVAC-UNISYS, Bristol. She loved her grandchildren, loved her flower gardens and humming birds. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband Lloyd Earl Crane who passed away September 24, 2001, by three sisters and two brothers. Mrs Crane attended Grace Baptist Church, Bristol.
Survivors include her daughter & son-in-law: Nancy Jean & Michael Berry, Johnson City, Her Grandchildren: Michael Berry II and Joseph L. Berry & wife Katie. Her Great Grandchildren: Eli Worley, Levi Worley, Bella Grace Berry and Aubrey Pittman. One Sister: Doris Ann Richards. Several nieces & nephews.
Graveside Service will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021 in the Mountain Home National Cemetery, (New Section), 215 Heroes Drive, Mountain Home. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday in the funeral home. Family and friends will assemble at the cemetery at 1:45 p.m. Tuesday. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
Memorial Funeral Chapel, 212 N. Main Street, Elizabethton is serving the Crane family.