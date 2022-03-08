ERWIN - Mary E. White, age 47, of Erwin, passed away on Monday March 7, 2022 at Sycamore Shoals Hospital. A native of Johnson City, Mary is a daughter of Danny and Helen (Coomer) Milhorn. She was of the Baptist faith. Mary worked as a CNA at Erwin Healthcare Center until 2018, when she became disabled. She enjoyed crafting and painting and loved her family and her dogs more than anything. Mary is preceded in death by one cousin, Jonathan.
Mary E. White has left behind to cherish her memory: husband, Edward Blaine White; son: Edward Lewis White; sister, Jennifer Price and husband Jeff; twin brother, Ben Milhorn and wife Tanya; sister, Felicia O’Neal and husband Michael; brother, Timothy Milhorn and wife Brenda; sister, Teresa Milhorn; nieces and nephews: Hailey Fulton, Jacob Price, Jordan Price, Matthew Hicks and Caleb Ford; several aunts and uncles.
The family would like to offer special thanks to the Doctors, Nurses and staff of Sycamore Shoals Hospital for the wonderful care they provided.
The family respectfully requests the honor of your presence as we offer tribute and remember the life of Mary E. White in a Celebration of Life to be held at 7:00 pm on Friday, March 11, 2022 in the chapel at Valley Funeral Home. Eulogies will be provided by the family. A visitation period to share memories and offer support to the family will begin at 5:00 pm on Friday and will continue until service time a Valley Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Mary’s name to the Unicoi County Animal Shelter, 185 N Industrial Drive, Erwin, TN 37650.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ValleyFuneralHomeErwin. These arrangements are made especially for the family and friends of Mary E. White through Valley Funeral Home, 1085 N. Main Ave., Erwin, 423-743-9187.