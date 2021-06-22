2 Corinthians 4:17-18
For this light momentary affliction is preparing for us an eternal weight of glory beyond all comparison, as we look not to the things that are seen but to the things that are unseen. For the things that are seen are transient, but the things that are unseen eternal.
ELIZABETHTON - Mary E. O’Quinn, 80, Elizabethton was reunited with her husband on Sunday, June 20, 2021. She was born in Elizabethton to the late Della Mae Cole Carroll & Denton Carroll. Mary dedicated her life to her children & grandchildren. She enjoyed serving others through her Child Care Center and working at East River Park Christian Church in the Pre-School and Nursery Department. Her favorite past time was reading and spending time with family, whom she loved fiercely. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years Herman O’Quinn.
Her legacy lives on through her children: Kim (Tom) Fowler, Tammy (Kenny) Hardin, Judy (John) Fletcher and Danny (Holli) O’Quinn. Her Grandchildren: Korey Hardin, Lacee (Austin) Reed, Cassi Fletcher, Marcus Fowler, Michael (Lily) Fowler, Lindsey (Taylor) LaFever, Patrick O’Quinn, Dawson O’Quinn, Madeline O’Quinn and Emma O’Quinn. Her Great Granddaughter: Kate Reed. Her Brother: James C. Carroll. Her Sisters: Jewel Oliver, Lois (Jim) Starnes and Brenda (Shirley) Bowers. Several nieces & nephews.
Funeral Services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021 in Memorial Funeral Chapel with Mr. Gerald Holly Minister officiating. Interment will follow in Happy Valley Memorial Park. Active Pallbearers will be: Korey Hardin, Marcus Fowler, Michael Fowler, Patrick O’Quinn, Dawson O’Quinn, Austin Reed, Taylor LaFever, Kenny Hardin, John Fletcher and Tom Fowler. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home. We would like to thank special friends, Glenda & Kevin, Karen, Shawna and Patty. Condolences may be sent to the family at our web-site www.memorialfcelizabethton.com.
