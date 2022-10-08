ERWIN - Mary E. Morley Hensley, age 90, Erwin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Friday, October 7, 2022. She was a native of Sedalia, Missouri and she was the only child of the late Fred D. and Ella Hainien Morley. Mary moved to Erwin in 1955.
She retired as Lunchroom Manager of Love Chapel School in 1998 after thirty-four years of service. Mary always loved the young people, and all the children called her Mrs. Mary. She had the privilege of meeting some of the children and grandchildren of those she had served when she first started in food service. Mary served as a Cub Scout Den Mother for four years. When her children were in school Mary was President of Love Chapel Elementary PTA, Unicoi County High School PTSA and was part of the Unicoi County PTA Council. Also, Mary was a member of Unicoi, D.E.S. and Past Worthy Matron of Erwin Chapter 29.
Mary was an active member of Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church since 1965. She was a faithful teacher to the Ladies Willing Workers Class. Mary was a past member of the choir, and she taught Girls Teenage Sunday School Class and CTS Preschool. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary.
Mary was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law, and a loving sister in Christ to all who knew her. She always had a hug for someone. Mary was a devoted homemaker.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of sixty-four years, James “Jim” C. Hensley
She leaves behind to cherish her memory, two sons: James G. Hensley and Jesse O. Hensley and wife, Angie Hicks Hensley, all of Erwin; one daughter: Teresa Hensley Varela and husband, Rob of Glendale, AZ; five grandchildren: Summer Pakrul, Danielle Ahrens, Jay Varela, Jon Varela, and Justin Hensley; nine great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.
Mary’s family will receive friends on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. at Evergreen Freewill Baptist Church. Pastor Noah Taylor will officiate the 7:00 p.m. service. Committal will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday in the Evergreen Cemetery. Reverend Kevin Laws will officiate. Pallbearers will be Tyrrell Anders, Larry Anders, Tim Whitson, Glenn White, Matt Pakrul and Jason Ahrens. Everyone is asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday to go in procession to the cemetery.