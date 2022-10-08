ERWIN - Mary E. Morley Hensley, age 90, Erwin, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus on Friday, October 7, 2022. She was a native of Sedalia, Missouri and she was the only child of the late Fred D. and Ella Hainien Morley. Mary moved to Erwin in 1955.

She retired as Lunchroom Manager of Love Chapel School in 1998 after thirty-four years of service. Mary always loved the young people, and all the children called her Mrs. Mary. She had the privilege of meeting some of the children and grandchildren of those she had served when she first started in food service. Mary served as a Cub Scout Den Mother for four years. When her children were in school Mary was President of Love Chapel Elementary PTA, Unicoi County High School PTSA and was part of the Unicoi County PTA Council. Also, Mary was a member of Unicoi, D.E.S. and Past Worthy Matron of Erwin Chapter 29.

